Gainesville commissioners vote to stop allowing open containers, entertainment district proposed

Owners of Loosey’s Downtown ask people to rally for limited entertainment district
Owners of Loosey’s Downtown ask people to rally for limited entertainment district(WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The pandemic-era freedom to drink alcohol outdoors in Gainesville is likely ending, and a more structured set of rules could replace it.

On Thursday, the Gainesville City Commission voted 4 to 3 on a first reading to repeal an ordinance allowing open containers. Commissioners Saco, Willits, and Eastman voted in dissent.

The ordinance was created during the pandemic to allow people to drink alcohol outside to encourage social distancing and help businesses in Gainesville.

Mayor Harvey Ward has expressed his support for creating a limited entertainment district where open containers would be allowed at specific times.

RELATED: Owners of Loosey’s Downtown ask people to rally for limited entertainment district

The proposal is being discussed at the city meeting on Thursday. The owners of Loosey’s bar asked people opposed to the alcohol ban to gather at the bar at noon before heading over to the city commission meeting at 1 p.m.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm surge blankets Steinhatchee Marina
Idalia Live Blog: FEMA administrator headed to Florida, Biden says
Reports show home sales numbers in Marion County are up more than 16%.
Ocala ranked #1 city in Florida to have a housing crisis, real estate experts react
Witnesses say a woman riding a bike in Northwest Gainesville was hit by an SUV
One dead following vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Gainesville
Dollar General Fires Employees
Dollar General Fires Manager After She Refused to Sell Unsafe Produce
Mobley was last seen alive on Oct. 16 on Southeast 166th Lane in Summerfield.
Human remains found in Marion County, believed to be missing Summerfield woman

Latest News

Art Adkins gives us the history of a lithograph painting of the daughter of a former Presidents...
North Central Florida Treasures: Alice Roosevelt Painting
Derrell Redding, 30, arrested for sexual battery in Marion County
Ocala pastor arrested for sexually abusing two girls for years
Branden Babcock, 30, was arrested on charges of home invasion robbery, kidnapping, sexual...
Convicted felon on parole breaks into Gainesville apartment, robs and batters woman
The Marion County County Sheriff’s Office arrested a pastor after two underage girls described...
Ocala pastor arrested for sexually abusing two girls for years