Gainesville commissioners vote to stop allowing open containers, entertainment district proposed

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The pandemic-era freedom to drink alcohol outdoors in Gainesville is likely ending, and a more structured set of rules could replace it.

On Thursday, the Gainesville City Commission voted 4 to 3 on a first reading to repeal an ordinance allowing open containers. Commissioners Saco, Willits, and Eastman voted in dissent.

The ordinance was created during the pandemic to allow people to drink alcohol outside to encourage social distancing and help businesses in Gainesville.

Mayor Harvey Ward has expressed his support for creating a limited entertainment district where open containers would be allowed at specific times.

RELATED: Owners of Loosey’s Downtown ask people to rally for limited entertainment district

The proposal is being discussed at the city meeting on Thursday. The owners of Loosey’s bar asked people opposed to the alcohol ban to gather at the bar at noon before heading over to the city commission meeting at 1 p.m.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.