Gainesville Police release photos of Circle K armed robbery suspect

They released images that show the suspect with a gun at the Circle K on the corner of Northwest 16th Boulevard and 43rd Street on Wednesday
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Department officers released details about their search for an armed robbery suspect who attempted to rob a gas station at gunpoint.

They released images that show the suspect with a gun at the Circle K on the corner of Northwest 16th Boulevard and 43rd Street on Wednesday.

They say, he held the clerk at gunpoint but ran away before getting any cash.

Surveillance video also shows the suspect without a face mask. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue gym shorts with a stripe, and orange flip-flops.

Officers ask any member of the community with information to please contact Det. Williams at 352-393-7681. You can also remain anonymous and contact Crimestoppers at 352-372-7867 or submit a tip at www.stopcrime.tv

