Guy Fieri launches Flavortown collection representing NFL teams with his favorite foods

Guy Fieri's new Flavortown collection will represent all NFL teams with his favorite foods in...
Guy Fieri's new Flavortown collection will represent all NFL teams with his favorite foods in each city.(Caesars Entertainment | File image)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The NFL meets Flavortown in a new apparel collaboration with Food Network star Guy Fieri.

Fieri is teaming up with Homage, a vintage-inspired apparel company, to launch an NFL collection called Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Tackles Football.

“It’s official! I’m takin’ your favorite NFL team on a trip down to Flavortown with my new officially licensed collection,” Fieri shared online.

The Flavortown custom-designed collection includes merchandise representing Fieri’s favorite foods across each NFL city.

Some examples of Fieri’s favorite foods include barbeque ribs for the Kansas City Chiefs, brats and curds for the Green Bay Packers, lobster for the New England Patriots, and Cowboys-style barbeque for the Dallas Cowboys.

Fieri’s new NFL collection represents all 32 teams.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm surge blankets Steinhatchee Marina
Idalia Live Blog: FEMA administrator headed to Florida, Biden says
Reports show home sales numbers in Marion County are up more than 16%.
Ocala ranked #1 city in Florida to have a housing crisis, real estate experts react
Witnesses say a woman riding a bike in Northwest Gainesville was hit by an SUV
One dead following vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Gainesville
Dollar General Fires Employees
Dollar General Fires Manager After She Refused to Sell Unsafe Produce
Mobley was last seen alive on Oct. 16 on Southeast 166th Lane in Summerfield.
Human remains found in Marion County, believed to be missing Summerfield woman

Latest News

Woman dead in trunk was lured to US to join religious organization, police say; 6 arrested
Woman dead in trunk was lured to US to join religious organization, police say; 6 arrested
House Bill 900 would require school library vendors to rate all their books and materials for...
Florida schools remove hundreds of challenged books
The popular boy band NSYNC is back together after releasing a new song for the "Trolls Band...
NSYNC releases first new song in over two decades for ‘Trolls’ sequel
FILE - President Joe Biden drives a Cadillac Lyriq through the showroom during a tour at the...
Biden’s clean-car rules face a crucial test as appeals court hears Republican-led challenges
FILE - President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, Wednesday, July...
Hunter Biden indicted on federal firearms charges in long-running probe weeks after plea deal failed