How to nominate a TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete of the Week in 2023-24

Nominate a TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete of the Week!
How to nominate a TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete of the Week in 2023-24
How to nominate a TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete of the Week in 2023-24
By Jake Rongholt and Taylor Burr
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To nominate someone for Scholar-Athlete of the week, make sure he or she has at least a 3.0-grade average, is a major contributor in his or her sport, and a high school senior. We’ll need the name of the Scholar-Athlete, his or her school, and as much contact information as you can give us on him or her and the coach.

Send your information to Taylor Burr at taylor.burr@wcjb.com or Jake Rongholt at jacob.rongholt@wcjb.com

The more information you give about the Scholar-Athlete the better!

Meldon Law has sponsored the Scholar-Athlete Program since 1997. Every week of the school year, a high school senior in the North Central Florida area is chosen as the Scholar-Athlete of the Week and given a $100 scholarship and a plaque. At the end of the school year, Meldon Law holds a banquet for all the winners and their families. Last year nearly 200 people attended the Scholar-Athlete Banquet, where one male and one female is chosen as The Scholar-Athlete of the Year. The winners receive a $1,000 scholarship plus a beautiful glass trophy commemorating their achievement. Starting in 2003 Meldon Law teamed up with WCJB TV20 to promote the event widely on TV20.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm surge blankets Steinhatchee Marina
Idalia Live Blog: FEMA administrator headed to Florida, Biden says
Reports show home sales numbers in Marion County are up more than 16%.
Ocala ranked #1 city in Florida to have a housing crisis, real estate experts react
Witnesses say a woman riding a bike in Northwest Gainesville was hit by an SUV
One dead following vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Gainesville
Dollar General Fires Employees
Dollar General Fires Manager After She Refused to Sell Unsafe Produce
Mobley was last seen alive on Oct. 16 on Southeast 166th Lane in Summerfield.
Human remains found in Marion County, believed to be missing Summerfield woman

Latest News

TV20′s Play of the Week: Branford’s Kyshawn Veasey with the 60 yd INT for TD
GHS wins in three sets
H.S. Volleyball: GHS defeats Santa Fe in three sets, 3-0
H.S. Volleyball: GHS defeats Santa Fe in three sets, 3-0
Pene Moser is a senior for the Oak Hall volleyball team and displays leadership both on and off...
TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete: Pene Moser (Oak Hall)