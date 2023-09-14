How to nominate a TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete of the Week in 2023-24

To nominate someone for Scholar-Athlete of the week, make sure he or she has at least a 3.0-grade average, is a major contributor in his or her sport, and a high school senior. We’ll need the name of the Scholar-Athlete, his or her school, and as much contact information as you can give us on him or her and the coach.

Send your information to Taylor Burr at taylor.burr@wcjb.com or Jake Rongholt at jacob.rongholt@wcjb.com

The more information you give about the Scholar-Athlete the better!

Meldon Law has sponsored the Scholar-Athlete Program since 1997. Every week of the school year, a high school senior in the North Central Florida area is chosen as the Scholar-Athlete of the Week and given a $100 scholarship and a plaque. At the end of the school year, Meldon Law holds a banquet for all the winners and their families. Last year nearly 200 people attended the Scholar-Athlete Banquet, where one male and one female is chosen as The Scholar-Athlete of the Year. The winners receive a $1,000 scholarship plus a beautiful glass trophy commemorating their achievement. Starting in 2003 Meldon Law teamed up with WCJB TV20 to promote the event widely on TV20.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.