Long-time UF journalism professor dies

Jon Roosenraad, who was a professor emeritus with the college, died on Wednesday at 78
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Officials with the University of Florida College of Journalism and Communications are mourning the loss of a long-time professor.

Jon Roosenraad, who was a professor emeritus with the college, died on Wednesday at 78. He joined the UF faculty in 1968 at the age of 23.

RELATED: UF College of Education honors Gator alum Ada Dorfeld

He served as chair of the Department of Journalism from 1978 to 1994.

After retiring, Roosenraad continued teaching as an adjunct instructor until his death.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm surge blankets Steinhatchee Marina
Idalia Live Blog: FEMA administrator headed to Florida, Biden says
Reports show home sales numbers in Marion County are up more than 16%.
Ocala ranked #1 city in Florida to have a housing crisis, real estate experts react
Witnesses say a woman riding a bike in Northwest Gainesville was hit by an SUV
One dead following vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Gainesville
Dollar General Fires Employees
Dollar General Fires Manager After She Refused to Sell Unsafe Produce
Mobley was last seen alive on Oct. 16 on Southeast 166th Lane in Summerfield.
Human remains found in Marion County, believed to be missing Summerfield woman

Latest News

Jon Roosenraad, who was a professor emeritus with the college, died on Wednesday at 78
Long-time UF journalism professor dies
School Library
Florida schools remove hundreds of challenged books
Florida schools are required to have a policy to remove books if anyone files a formal complaint
Florida schools remove hundreds of challenged books
Surveillance camera video shows suspect accuse of attempting to rob a gas station at gunpoint
Gainesville Police release photos of Circle K armed robbery suspect