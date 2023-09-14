Long-time UF journalism professor dies

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Officials with the University of Florida College of Journalism and Communications are mourning the loss of a long-time professor.

Jon Roosenraad, who was a professor emeritus with the college, died on Wednesday at 78. He joined the UF faculty in 1968 at the age of 23.

He served as chair of the Department of Journalism from 1978 to 1994.

After retiring, Roosenraad continued teaching as an adjunct instructor until his death.

