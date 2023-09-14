New bill could raise teacher’s minimum salary in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Legislation recently filed for the 2024 legislative session seeks to raise teachers’ minimum base salaries to 65 thousand dollars per year.

The measure comes after the Legislature, since 2020, has provided more than three billion dollars in an effort to raise educators’ minimum salaries to 47 thousand and 500. Democratic State Representative Tae Edmonds’ proposal would put Florida’s minimum teacher salaries above the median teacher pay nationally, according to the most recent available data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

“This is just to show that we care about public school education. Eighty-four percent of the students in Florida are in public schools, in particular. The best thing we can do is to actually give the love to teachers and the respect that they deserve by increasing their pay,” said State Rep. Tae Edmonds, D- West Palm Beach.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor data, the median pay for teachers nationally is between 61 and 62 thousand dollars. The 2024 session is slated to start January 9th.

