Ocala pastor arrested for sexually abusing two girls for years

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County County Sheriff’s Office arrested a pastor after two underage girls described the sexual abuse they endured at his hands.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Derrell Redding, 54, of Ocala, on Wednesday after two girls gave detailed reports at the Kimberly Center of the many instances of abuse they faced.

The investigation began in August after the two girls decided to tell their aunt and uncle about the abuse.

Redding is charged with two counts of sexual battery of a child under the age of 12, a count of sexual battery of a teenager under the age of 18, and lewd and lascivious battery of a child more than 12 and less than 16.

He is booked into the Marion County Jail without bond.

