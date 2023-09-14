Owners of Loosey’s Downtown ask people to rally for limited entertainment district

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Some Gainesville residents are fighting to keep open containers on city streets.

The owners of Loosey’s are asking people to gather at the bar at noon on Thursday before heading over to the city commission meeting at 1 p.m..

In August, Mayor Harvey Ward expressed his support for creating a limited entertainment district where open containers would be allowed.

Commissioners then voted to direct staff to draw up an ordinance repealing the entire open container ordinance.

