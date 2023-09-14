Teen charged in Demiah Appling’s death exercises waiver for attending pretrial conferences

Ahead of a scheduled court hearing Wednesday, online documents show that Keith Anderson’s attorney exercised a waiver for attending pretrial conferences.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 11:24 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - One of the two defendants charged in the death of Demiah Appling won’t have to appear in court again, possibly until his trial.

Anderson, who was 15 at the time, is charged with felony tampering with physical evidence in connection with the disappearance and death of Demiah late 2022.

