TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete: Pene Moser (Oak Hall)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - “Every time I step on the court, I’ve just got to give it my all every single time.”

Volleyball has always grabbed Pene Moser’s attention more than any other sport.

“I picked volleyball mainly just because it’s a team sport and I just really love being with all my teammates. On our team we all have a really strong bond, I just really love that,” said Moser. " Throughout middle school I played tennis, I did track, I played basketball, I did all the sports, but I just landed on volleyball as my favorite. Mostly just being on a team rather than just kind of being by yourself like in track or in tennis. "

Last year, the Oak Hall senior, compiled 407 kills, 263 digs and helped bring the Eagles volleyball team to win their District Championship. Perry McDonald, Oak Hall Head Volleyball Coach, has proven to be an instrumental player for the team in more ways than one.

“Pene’s been a constant leader for the past two seasons and she’s facing some incredible adversity you know her story this year is pretty quite impressive,” said McDonald.

At the end of last season, Moser tore her ACL. However, that did not stop her from being a leader both on and off the court.

“I put together the schedule of the season and I back loaded it to make more heavily competitive in the hope and expectation that we might have her back in the lineup, she actually hasn’t missed a match yet,” said McDonald. “She’s just been an exempt player for us for the past three or four seasons. She got all-state honors, lead the team in kills, almost lead the team in digs, just truly an absolute blessing to have on the court and an extraordinarily talented and an extraordinarily sharp individual.”

Aside from also playing for the volleyball team, Moser is a stellar student. She has a 4.87 GPA and is a part of numerous organizations at school like, Dance Marathon, Key Club, multiple National Honor Societies, March of Dimes and student government.

“Time management, I think that’s a really big part of how I have been successful in volleyball and in academics just being able to budget my time between school and then having fun and then also sports,” said Moser.

Pene will be graduating from Oak Hall this upcoming spring and plans to attend a prestigious college. She doesn’t plan on playing competitively at her future school but cherishes the sport for all it has given her.

“Get so many other friends outside of my grade level. All the girls, I wouldn’t know or have grown to love so really just being friends with them, really volleyball has given me that,” said Moser.

Pene Moser. Our TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete of the Week.

