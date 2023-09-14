Two NCFL wildlife trails make the state bird watching list

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two wildlife trails in North Central Florida are now on the state bird watching list.

Officials with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation published their “Great Florida Birding and Wildlife Trail.”

Sweetwater Wetlands Park in Alachua County and the Ocala Wetland Recharge Park made the list.

The trails are on the list due to their outstanding birding and wildlife opportunities.

