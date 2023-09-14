UF College of Education honors Gator alum Ada Dorfeld

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Leaders at the UF College of Education are honoring one of their trailblazing alumna.

There was a ceremony Thursday evening to dedicate the plaza outside of Norman Hall to honor of Ada Dorfeld—a University of Florida graduate turned educator.

Dorfeld made a $1M pledge to help support first generation students at the College of Education.

She also established a scholarship fund for students from Miami-Dade and Broward counties studying elementary education.

“She wanted to make an impact on the college and make an impact on students” said Jim Burke. “She was a life-long educator and because of that, chose to give back to the college of education to help first generation students, but also to help all students within the college of education to be able to attain their dreams and desires.”

The ceremony begins with Dorfeld’s daughter Cindy honoring her mother, who died in March of this year.

TRENDING: Cedar Key coming back to life as businesses re-open following Idalia

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.