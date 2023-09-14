UF College of Education honors Gator alum Ada Dorfeld

Dorfeld made a $1M pledge to help support first generation students at the College of Education.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Leaders at the UF College of Education are honoring one of their trailblazing alumna.

There was a ceremony Thursday evening to dedicate the plaza outside of Norman Hall to honor of Ada Dorfeld—a University of Florida graduate turned educator.

Dorfeld made a $1M pledge to help support first generation students at the College of Education.

She also established a scholarship fund for students from Miami-Dade and Broward counties studying elementary education.

“She wanted to make an impact on the college and make an impact on students” said Jim Burke. “She was a life-long educator and because of that, chose to give back to the college of education to help first generation students, but also to help all students within the college of education to be able to attain their dreams and desires.”

The ceremony begins with Dorfeld’s daughter Cindy honoring her mother, who died in March of this year.

