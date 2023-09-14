Water Beads toys sold at Target recalled after baby’s death

The recall is for Chuckle & Roar Ultimate Water Beads Activity Kits from Buffalo Games.
The recall is for Chuckle & Roar Ultimate Water Beads Activity Kits from Buffalo Games.(U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
(CNN) - More than 50,000 Water Beads toys sold at Target are being recalled after one baby died and another was injured.

The recall is for Chuckle & Roar Ultimate Water Beads Activity Kits from Buffalo Games.

Affected kits include those sold nationwide, both in store and online, from March to November last year.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says if kids ingest the beads, they expand in their stomachs, which can cause intestinal obstruction and risk of death.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

