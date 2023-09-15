ACSO deputies rescue a trapped owl

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An owl is getting a second chance after being rescued by Alachua County sheriff’s deputies.

Deputies say the owl was trapped under a pickup truck that hit the bird around one o’clock this morning.

Body cam footage shows the deputies freeing the bird from the truck’s bumper and safely placing it in a box.

Officials say the owl was taken to a local wildlife care facility to be treated for its injuries.

