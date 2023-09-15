Building permits for Lake City businesses will be handled by city staff and administration

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City business owners will soon have to go somewhere else to get their building permits.

Columbia County officials formally announced the county building department will no longer administer building permits in the city of Lake City starting next Monday.

The date was originally the first of October.

Instead, all building permits in lake city limits will be handled by city staff and administration.

