Building permits for Lake City businesses will be handled by city staff and administration

The date was originally the first of October.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City business owners will soon have to go somewhere else to get their building permits.

Columbia County officials formally announced the county building department will no longer administer building permits in the city of Lake City starting next Monday.



Instead, all building permits in lake city limits will be handled by city staff and administration.


