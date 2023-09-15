Car fire on I-75 leaves no one injured

MCFR officials say they were able to put out the fire in less than 10 minutes and the driver was not hurt.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
REDDICK, Fla. (WCJB) - Southbound lanes of Interstate 75 are moving again after being backed up due to a truck on fire.

Marion County Fire Rescue crews arrived just after 6 p.m. Thursday and found the truck in flames near exit 326, just south of Reddick.

MCFR officials say they were able to put out the fire in less than 10 minutes and the driver was not hurt.

