Dixie County Sheriff’s Office K9 dies after battling cancer

K9 Jill dies of cancer
K9 Jill dies of cancer(DCSO)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Dixie County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of a K9 who worked with schoolchildren.

Deputies say K9 Jill died after a battle with cancer. She was born in 2013 and initially joined the sheriff’s office to work on patrol and on the narcotics team.

She had two previous handlers before being partnered with School Resource Deputy B. Crise at Ruth Rains Middle School. She spent the last four years of her life at the school.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office stated, “We are immensely proud of her work during her time with us, and she will be deeply missed.”

