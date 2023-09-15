Gainesville City Commissioners vote on a proposed holiday parade

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - City commissioners voted to get into the holiday spirit with a celebration.

A proposed holiday parade passed 6-to-1, with Reina Saco in dissent.

City staff estimates they need at least 77 thousand dollars in sponsorships to cover all the costs.

The parade will start at University and Sixth Street and end at the Alachua County Public Schools administration building.

It’s scheduled for December 2nd.

