Gainesville City leaders continue their legal battle over GRU

Gainesville City leaders unanimously agreed to pay up to an additional 250 thousand dollars to outside counsel in their legal fight to retain control of GRU.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:04 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville City leaders approved spending more money in their legal fight to retain control of GRU.

Commissioners unanimously agreed to pay up to an additional 250 thousand dollars to outside counsel.

To help in their lawsuit against the new state law appointing an independent board.

“This isn’t only a question of constitutional whose in charge of the utility who chooses the board for it this is a mechanical and logistical issue that if we don’t get worked out leaves many questions to be answered about how we provide these lights that are on right now,” said Mayor Harvey Ward.

A separate lawsuit was filed by the non-profit group “Gainesville Residents United” and six individual plaintiffs.

Governor DeSantis and other state officials are asking for that lawsuit to be dismissed.

