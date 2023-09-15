Gov. Ron DeSantis appoints new Marion County commissioner

Marion County Commission (FILE)
Marion County Commission (FILE)(WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis has appointed a man to fill a vacant seat on the Marion County Commission and he is no stranger to politics.

On Friday, DeSantis announced the appointment of Matthew McClain of Ocala to fill the seat vacated by former Commissioner Jeff Gold in June.

McClain is a chief legislative aid for state Sen. Dennis Baxley. He previously worked as a district secretary and legislative assistant for the state House of Representatives.

He earned his associate’s degree and bachelor’s degree in business from the College of Central Florida.

TRENDING: Florida jobless rate holds steady, NCFL unemployment rises

Matthew McClain’s father is state Rep. Stan McClain who represents District 27 in the state House.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm surge blankets Steinhatchee Marina
Idalia Live Blog: FEMA administrator headed to Florida, Biden says
Reports show home sales numbers in Marion County are up more than 16%.
Ocala ranked #1 city in Florida to have a housing crisis, real estate experts react
Ty Head, 22, accused of murder in Jacksonville
Ocala man kills himself after shooting two women in Jacksonville
Witnesses say a woman riding a bike in Northwest Gainesville was hit by an SUV
One dead following vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Gainesville
Dollar General Fires Employees
Dollar General Fires Manager After She Refused to Sell Unsafe Produce

Latest News

Faith leaders and other organizations dropped off boxes filled with cease and desist letters...
‘Moral movement’ urges Gov. DeSantis to condemn gun violence
Pedestrian killed off Southwest Archer Road in Gainesville
Hit and run crash on Archer Road in Gainesville kills pedestrian
Bridge over Little River in Suwannee County closed for repairs
Suwannee County bridge closed after cracks found
School Lockdown (gfx)
Umbrella causes schools to go on lockdown in Suwannee County