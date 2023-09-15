Gov. Ron DeSantis appoints new Marion County commissioner

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis has appointed a man to fill a vacant seat on the Marion County Commission and he is no stranger to politics.

On Friday, DeSantis announced the appointment of Matthew McClain of Ocala to fill the seat vacated by former Commissioner Jeff Gold in June.

McClain is a chief legislative aid for state Sen. Dennis Baxley. He previously worked as a district secretary and legislative assistant for the state House of Representatives.

He earned his associate’s degree and bachelor’s degree in business from the College of Central Florida.

Matthew McClain’s father is state Rep. Stan McClain who represents District 27 in the state House.

