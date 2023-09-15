High Springs commissioners approve a millage rate of 6.99%

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Over the objections of some residents, High Springs commissioners took the first step to raise property taxes.

Commissioners approved a millage rate of 6.99, which is 27-percent higher than the rollback rate.

That’s an extra $100 for every $100,000 in property values.

TRENDING: Ocala pastor arrested for sexually abusing two girls for years

Staffers said the increase is largely due to inflation, but some commissioners questioned items in the budget that could be trimmed.

A final vote takes place September 25th.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.