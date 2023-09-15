Hit and run crash on Archer Road in Gainesville kills pedestrian
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Emergency crews responded to the scene of a deadly hit-and-run crash in Southwest Gainesville on Friday afternoon.
Gainesville Fire Rescue crews say the crash happened on Southwest Archer Road near the intersection of 34th Street. Police officers say a newer model sedan crashed into a pedestrian.
The victim was taken to UF Health Shands Hospital where he died.
This developing story will be updated as more information is learned.
TRENDING: HUD grant awarded to study possible future investment in East Gainesville
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.