Hit and run crash on Archer Road in Gainesville kills pedestrian

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Emergency crews responded to the scene of a deadly hit-and-run crash in Southwest Gainesville on Friday afternoon.

Gainesville Fire Rescue crews say the crash happened on Southwest Archer Road near the intersection of 34th Street. Police officers say a newer model sedan crashed into a pedestrian.

The victim was taken to UF Health Shands Hospital where he died.

This developing story will be updated as more information is learned.

