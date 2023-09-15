Hit and run crash on Archer Road in Gainesville kills pedestrian

Pedestrian killed off Southwest Archer Road in Gainesville
Pedestrian killed off Southwest Archer Road in Gainesville(WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Emergency crews responded to the scene of a deadly hit-and-run crash in Southwest Gainesville on Friday afternoon.

Gainesville Fire Rescue crews say the crash happened on Southwest Archer Road near the intersection of 34th Street. Police officers say a newer model sedan crashed into a pedestrian.

The victim was taken to UF Health Shands Hospital where he died.

This developing story will be updated as more information is learned.

