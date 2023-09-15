HUD grant awarded to study possible future investment in East Gainesville

Gainesville Mayor Harvey Ward, center, speaks to the media during an award announcement Sept....
Gainesville Mayor Harvey Ward, center, speaks to the media during an award announcement Sept. 15 as Gainesville City Manager Cynthia W. Curry, City Commissioner Cynthia Chestnut, and GHA leaders Pamela Davis, Angela Tharpe and Malcolm Kiner listen in.(City of Gainesville)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - City leaders announced a newly awarded grant that could open the door for tens of millions of dollars worth of funding in East Gainesville.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) awarded the Gainesville Housing Authority (GHA) and the City of Gainesville $500,000 from the Choice Neighborhood Planning Grant. The city was one of just 14 chosen nationwide.

The money will be used to conduct a study on the revitalization of GHA’s Pine Meadows and Lake Terrace properties in East Gainesville near Fred Cone Park.

If the study is successful, the city can then apply for $30 to $50 million from the federal government to go forward with the revitalization project.

Choice Neighborhood Planning Grants support the development of comprehensive neighborhood revitalization plans to replace distressed public housing.

“I’m thrilled for our entire community, and particularly for East Gainesville,” said Mayor Harvey Ward. “This is exactly the sort of transformational opportunity I had in mind when I made the motion nearly two years ago for the city to partner with the Gainesville Housing Authority. It’s the kind of visionary, working relationship that HUD tends to reward and that will change thousands of lives for the better in our city.”

