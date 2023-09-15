Judge dismisses Gilchrist County dairy farm lawsuit
BELL, Fla. (WCJB) - A lawsuit filed against Gilchrist County by a dairy farm was dismissed in court on Friday.
County officials had turned down a proposal by North Florida Dairies of Bell to run wastewater pipes underneath County Road 232 and Southwest 50th Avenue to use on crops.
Judge Robert Groeb dismissed the complaint on a legal technicality, and the dairy now has 30 days to appeal.
