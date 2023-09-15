Jury convicts man of robbery at a Gainesville bank
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A sentencing date is set for the man convicted of trying to rob someone at a Wells Fargo in Gainesville in 2018. It follows another case where the man is accused of attacking his own attorney.
Obadiah Dillard, 45, was convicted of multiple robberies. In 20-18, Gainesville Police say they responded to the Wells Fargo on Northwest 13th Street, where they say Dillard threatened a customer and took their money.
He was found guilty by an Alachua County Jurry following a two-day trial. His sentencing is set for Sept. 20.
Dillard was previously convicted of aggravated battery and sentenced to 30 years after he punched his defense attorney during a separate trial on Nov. 15, 2022.
