Jury convicts man of robbery at a Gainesville bank

By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A sentencing date is set for the man convicted of trying to rob someone at a Wells Fargo in Gainesville in 2018. It follows another case where the man is accused of attacking his own attorney.

Obadiah Dillard, 45, was convicted of multiple robberies. In 20-18, Gainesville Police say they responded to the Wells Fargo on Northwest 13th Street, where they say Dillard threatened a customer and took their money.

He was found guilty by an Alachua County Jurry following a two-day trial. His sentencing is set for Sept. 20.

Dillard was previously convicted of aggravated battery and sentenced to 30 years after he punched his defense attorney during a separate trial on Nov. 15, 2022.

RELATED: Alachua County defendant attacks attorney in court, prompting state legislation

