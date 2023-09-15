Man accused of traveling to meet a minor arrested during undercover operation

Norick K Liu, 57, Alachua County Jail booking photo
Norick K Liu, 57, Alachua County Jail booking photo(ASO)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police officers arrested a man after they say he traveled to meet a minor for sex on Thursday and met an undercover officer instead.

The investigation began on Wednesday when a member of the North Florida ICAC Task Force connected with Norick K Liu, 57, on social media. The officer was undercover pretending to be a 13-year-old.

Liu made plans to get together at the child’s home. He then began engaging in sexually explicit conversations.

On Thursday, Liu went to the spot where he thought he was meeting the child. Instead, police officers were waiting for him. The officer found a condom and coconut oil on him.

TRENDING: Gainesville Police release photos of Circle K armed robbery suspect

He admitted to detectives that he was the one messaging the undercover officer. He claimed he didn’t intend to have sex with the child.

Liu was charged with solicitation of a minor, traveling to meet a minor, and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

