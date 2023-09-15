Marion County Pets: Moses, Custard, and Baby Girl

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes.

The zoomies are a favorite part of this pups workout routine. This is Moses. This pup is a big fan of the out doors and is looking for a person to go on adventures with.

This kitty is a part of the working whiskers crew. This is Custard. If you have a farm, warehouse, or retail space that could use some rodent control, Custard is looking for a permanent job.

if you’re looking to start exploring the local parks, we’ve got the sidekick for you. This is 7-year-old Baby Girl. She’s wishing for the chance to run a few forest trails with you.

RELATED: Marion County Pets: Kell, Mr. Reeves, and Esther

For the month of September, all adoption fees this month are only $5.

Any other month the adoption fee for all dogs and cats is only $50 and includes their spay/neuter surgeries, county licenses, current vaccinations and microchips.

Call Marion County Animal Services for more information or visit the shelter Tuesday through Saturday.

To see all the pets available for adoption visit marioncountyfl.org/animal.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.