Marion County Pets: Moses, Custard, and Baby Girl

Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 6:15 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes.

The zoomies are a favorite part of this pups workout routine. This is Moses. This pup is a big fan of the out doors and is looking for a person to go on adventures with.

This kitty is a part of the working whiskers crew. This is Custard. If you have a farm, warehouse, or retail space that could use some rodent control, Custard is looking for a permanent job.

if you’re looking to start exploring the local parks, we’ve got the sidekick for you. This is 7-year-old Baby Girl. She’s wishing for the chance to run a few forest trails with you.

RELATED: Marion County Pets: Kell, Mr. Reeves, and Esther

For the month of September, all adoption fees this month are only $5.

Any other month the adoption fee for all dogs and cats is only $50 and includes their spay/neuter surgeries, county licenses, current vaccinations and microchips.

Call Marion County Animal Services for more information or visit the shelter Tuesday through Saturday.

To see all the pets available for adoption visit marioncountyfl.org/animal.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm surge blankets Steinhatchee Marina
Idalia Live Blog: FEMA administrator headed to Florida, Biden says
Reports show home sales numbers in Marion County are up more than 16%.
Ocala ranked #1 city in Florida to have a housing crisis, real estate experts react
Witnesses say a woman riding a bike in Northwest Gainesville was hit by an SUV
One dead following vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Gainesville
Dollar General Fires Employees
Dollar General Fires Manager After She Refused to Sell Unsafe Produce
Ty Head, 22, accused of murder in Jacksonville
Ocala man kills himself after shooting two women in Jacksonville

Latest News

Here’s what you missed when we caught up with our friends over at K-Country.
“What’s up” with K-Country 9/15
Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new...
Marion County Pets: Moses, Custard, and Baby Girl
Staffers said the increase is largely due to inflation, but some commissioners questioned items...
High Springs commissioners approve a millage rate of 6.99%
MCFR officials say they were able to put out the fire in less than 10 minutes and the driver...
Car fire on I-75 leaves no one injured