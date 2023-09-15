Steve O to finish out multimedia tour in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Well-known comedian and stuntman, Steve O is finishing his multimedia comedy tour with a stretch of shows in Florida.

Steve O is known mostly for starring in the movie series “Jackass” and MTV show “Wildboyz” alongside costar Chris Pontius.

‘The Bucket List Tour’ is a multimedia show with a mix of stand up comedy, storytelling, and the multimedia aspect of presenting pranks and stunts.

The show is making its final stop at the Curtis M. Philips Center for the Performing Arts in Gainesville on Sunday.

Steve O says that some ideas went too far for past projects.

“There’s not a lot that my buddies and I haven’t already done, so when it came to like creative ideas for things to shoot that were crazier than ever, it just struck me that I had these, what I would go on to call ‘The Bucket List’ items that were so outrageous they were never actually supposed to happen. They were literally just crazy things to say out loud.”

The last three shows of the tour take place in St. Petersburg on Friday, September 15 at 7 p.m., Pensacola on Saturday, September 16 at 7 p.m., before making its way to Gainesville on Sunday, September 17 at 7 p.m.

