Suwannee County bridge closed after cracks found

By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MCAPLIN, Fla. (WCJB) - A bridge in Suwannee County is shut down due to cracks found when the bridge was inspected after Hurricane Idalia.

Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office announced a small, culvert-style bridge on 164th Street is shut down. The bridge crosses Little River near the town of McAplin.

The crossing will remain closed until repairs and inspections can be completed to ensure public safety.

To access 164th Street east of 65th Road, please follow this detour route:

  • Take 65th Road south of CR 252.
  • Continue South on 65th Road until you reach 164th Street.
  • Turn back to the east onto 164th Street.

