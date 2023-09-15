Terrell Bradley requests to change plea in GPD K-9 arrest case

Body camera video of officers stopping and arresting Terrell Bradley released by Gainesville Police(GPD)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Court records show Terrell Bradley’s defense entered a change of plea on Wednesday. The case was at the center of protests against the Gainesville Police Department’s K-9 unit.

Bradley, 32, faces multiple charges, including battery and resisting an officer, following a traffic stop on July 10, 2022. Bradley lost his eye after being bitten by a canine when he ran from Gainesville Police officers during the traffic stop.

The high-profile case led to a review of the K-9 unit. The officers were ultimately found not to have violated department policies when using the canine.

A hearing is set for Sept. 26 for a judge to decide whether to allow Bradley to change his not-guilty plea.

RELATED: GPD releases body cam footage on K9 mauling investigation

WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO

