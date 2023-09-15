UF Jewish community hosts ‘Largest Rosh Hashanah’ dinner

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The UF Jewish community is throwing a huge celebration to bring in the Jewish New Year.

Blowing the shofar and dipping apples in honey are just of the many traditions that will performed tonight to bring in Rosh Hashanah, which begins at sunset tonight.

People with the Chabad UF Jewish Student and Community Center say this event is the largest Rosh Hashanah dinner in the U.S.

“Over the course of the holiday, we’re expecting more than 1,000 people, students, and community members to join us,” said UF Chadbad program director Rabbi Aaron Notik. “The observance continues throughout those two days highlighted by the blowing of the shofar, that’s on Sunday.”

The event also celebrates the beginning of other major holidays. This event kicks off the high holiday season which starts with Rosh Hashanah. “All the way through the day of the atonement Yom Kippur, which is 10 days later followed by a very festive holiday of Sukkot,” said Notik.

There will be two dinner options at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. followed by a candlelighting ceremony at 7:30 p.m. and a prayer service.

“Whether or not you’re celebrating the Rosh Hashanah Jewish New Year, I want to wish you all only happiness, goodness, and sweetness in your life,” said Notik.

UF’s president Ben Sasse is expected to attend.

The celebrations kick off around 6:30 and will take place at the Jewish student and community center located at the Jewish Student and Community Center located at NW 5th Ave in Gainesville.

