Umbrella causes schools to go on lockdown in Suwannee County

By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LIVEOAK, Fla. (WCJB) - The lockdown of six schools in Suwannee County has been lifted after an umbrella was mistaken for a rifle.

Sheriff’s deputies say three children saw what they thought was a man with a long gun. Deputies searched near Riverside Elementary School and RiverOak Technical College with K9s for about an hour.

Deputies say all six schools nearby were locked down while they searched.

A school resource officer found a man matching the description. He was a bus driver who was carrying an umbrella. Deputies determined the driver was likely the person that the students saw.

