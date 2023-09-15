Umbrella causes schools to go on lockdown in Suwannee County

LIVEOAK, Fla. (WCJB) - The lockdown of six schools in Suwannee County has been lifted after an umbrella was mistaken for a rifle.

Sheriff’s deputies say three children saw what they thought was a man with a long gun. Deputies searched near Riverside Elementary School and RiverOak Technical College with K9s for about an hour.

Deputies say all six schools nearby were locked down while they searched.

TRENDING: Dixie County Sheriff’s Office K9 dies after battling cancer

A school resource officer found a man matching the description. He was a bus driver who was carrying an umbrella. Deputies determined the driver was likely the person that the students saw.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.