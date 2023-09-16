Band serenades volunteers at post-Idalia annual Cedar Key cleanup

CEDAR KEY, Fla. (WCJB) - This year’s annual Cedar Key Coastal Cleanup looked and sounded different from usual.

The event featured a live band for the first time, which serenaded volunteers as they worked with music by local favorite artists, including Jimmy Buffett.

The event also brought in record turnout, especially from off the island.

Organizers for the event, planned in collaboration with UF IFAS, the City of Cedar Key, and the Cedar Key Aquaculture Association, believe over 300 people showed up to help out. They say so many people flocked to the event after seeing how much the island was damaged by Idalia.

“All of us are vested in clean water. We’re very energetic here,” said City Commissioner Sue Colson. “The Cedar Key people are cleaning up. We’re back in business, and we’re trying to put ourselves together.”

The event also showcased art made from glass picked up at past events, and organizers provided food for volunteers.

