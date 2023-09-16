Band serenades volunteers at post-Idalia annual Cedar Key cleanup

This year’s annual Cedar Key Coastal Cleanup looked and sounded different from usual.
This year’s annual Cedar Key Coastal Cleanup looked and sounded different from usual.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR KEY, Fla. (WCJB) - This year’s annual Cedar Key Coastal Cleanup looked and sounded different from usual.

The event featured a live band for the first time, which serenaded volunteers as they worked with music by local favorite artists, including Jimmy Buffett.

The event also brought in record turnout, especially from off the island.

Organizers for the event, planned in collaboration with UF IFAS, the City of Cedar Key, and the Cedar Key Aquaculture Association, believe over 300 people showed up to help out. They say so many people flocked to the event after seeing how much the island was damaged by Idalia.

RELATED: TV20 drone footage shows recovery efforts after Idalia

“All of us are vested in clean water. We’re very energetic here,” said City Commissioner Sue Colson. “The Cedar Key people are cleaning up. We’re back in business, and we’re trying to put ourselves together.”

The event also showcased art made from glass picked up at past events, and organizers provided food for volunteers.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm surge blankets Steinhatchee Marina
Idalia Live Blog: FEMA administrator headed to Florida, Biden says
Ty Head, 22, accused of murder in Jacksonville
Ocala man kills himself after shooting two women in Jacksonville
Reports show home sales numbers in Marion County are up more than 16%.
Ocala ranked #1 city in Florida to have a housing crisis, real estate experts react
Witnesses say a woman riding a bike in Northwest Gainesville was hit by an SUV
One dead following vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Gainesville
Dollar General Fires Employees
Dollar General Fires Manager After She Refused to Sell Unsafe Produce

Latest News

The six first responders were given “Lifesaving Awards” by the agency for their work.
Bradford County first responders recognized for saving a life
Bradford County first responders recognized for saving a life
The cast iron and steel art piece debuted during to 2022-23 Ocala Outdoor Sculpture Competition.
Ocala’s Cultural Art Division acquires new sculpture
Ocala’s Cultural Art Division acquires new sculpture