Bradford County first responders recognized for saving a life

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Some members of the Bradford County Fire Rescue are being recognized for saving a life.

Officials say six members of the fire rescue team responded to a patient who was found unresponsive.

The crew determined the patient was in cardiac arrest and had no pulse. Through their efforts, the patient regained a pulse and was taken to the hospital.

TRENDING: Ocala’s Cultural Art Division acquires new sculpture

The six first responders were given “Lifesaving Awards” by the agency for their work.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm surge blankets Steinhatchee Marina
Idalia Live Blog: FEMA administrator headed to Florida, Biden says
Reports show home sales numbers in Marion County are up more than 16%.
Ocala ranked #1 city in Florida to have a housing crisis, real estate experts react
Ty Head, 22, accused of murder in Jacksonville
Ocala man kills himself after shooting two women in Jacksonville
Witnesses say a woman riding a bike in Northwest Gainesville was hit by an SUV
One dead following vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Gainesville
Dollar General Fires Employees
Dollar General Fires Manager After She Refused to Sell Unsafe Produce

Latest News

Bradford County first responders recognized for saving a life
The cast iron and steel art piece debuted during to 2022-23 Ocala Outdoor Sculpture Competition.
Ocala’s Cultural Art Division acquires new sculpture
Ocala’s Cultural Art Division acquires new sculpture
McClain is the son of former long-time commissioner Stan McClain.
Familiar face joins the Marion County Board of County Commissioners