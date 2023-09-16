Bradford County first responders recognized for saving a life

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Some members of the Bradford County Fire Rescue are being recognized for saving a life.

Officials say six members of the fire rescue team responded to a patient who was found unresponsive.

The crew determined the patient was in cardiac arrest and had no pulse. Through their efforts, the patient regained a pulse and was taken to the hospital.

The six first responders were given “Lifesaving Awards” by the agency for their work.

