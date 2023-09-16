Dragon Rises College of Oriental Medicine offers free acupuncture in Steinhatchee

STEINHATCHEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Dragon Rises College of Oriental Medicine is offering free acupuncture following the hit of Idalia.

The direct focus of the acupuncture were the ears due to all of the different pressure points they can tackle. This treatment is meant to relieve any trauma or anxiety that Idalia caused.

Director of Dragon Rises College, Dianne Voitle, believes this treatment is crucial part of the Idalia recovery process

“This treatment protocol is used worldwide during catastrophes,” shared Dianne, “and when we suffer from something in our environment such as a hurricane or an earthquake, what happens is our nervous system becomes hypervigilant.”

Dragon Rises College of Oriental Medicine partnered with one of the two locations of the true aesthetic and wellness center. They were stationed at the Steinhatchee location and traveled all the way from Gainesville.

This gave students the opportunity to put their skills to the test.

“It’s a great opportunity to give back to the community because that’s what we’re all about, treating people and bringing them wellness.” Shared CEO of Dragon Rises College, Dr.Karen Martin-Brown, “This is an opportunity for students to see what it’s like when they’re in their own private practice on how they can give back to their community.”

Dianne says they are hoping to make horseshoe beach their next stop on their trauma relief effort.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.