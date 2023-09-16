Dragon Rises College of Oriental Medicine offers free acupuncture in Steinhatchee

Dragon Rises College of Oriental Medicine is offering free acupuncture following the hit of...
Dragon Rises College of Oriental Medicine is offering free acupuncture following the hit of Idalia.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEINHATCHEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Dragon Rises College of Oriental Medicine is offering free acupuncture following the hit of Idalia.

The direct focus of the acupuncture were the ears due to all of the different pressure points they can tackle. This treatment is meant to relieve any trauma or anxiety that Idalia caused.

Director of Dragon Rises College, Dianne Voitle, believes this treatment is crucial part of the Idalia recovery process

“This treatment protocol is used worldwide during catastrophes,” shared Dianne, “and when we suffer from something in our environment such as a hurricane or an earthquake, what happens is our nervous system becomes hypervigilant.”

Dragon Rises College of Oriental Medicine partnered with one of the two locations of the true aesthetic and wellness center. They were stationed at the Steinhatchee location and traveled all the way from Gainesville.

This gave students the opportunity to put their skills to the test.

“It’s a great opportunity to give back to the community because that’s what we’re all about, treating people and bringing them wellness.” Shared CEO of Dragon Rises College, Dr.Karen Martin-Brown, “This is an opportunity for students to see what it’s like when they’re in their own private practice on how they can give back to their community.”

Dianne says they are hoping to make horseshoe beach their next stop on their trauma relief effort.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm surge blankets Steinhatchee Marina
Idalia Live Blog: FEMA administrator headed to Florida, Biden says
Ty Head, 22, accused of murder in Jacksonville
Ocala man kills himself after shooting two women in Jacksonville
Reports show home sales numbers in Marion County are up more than 16%.
Ocala ranked #1 city in Florida to have a housing crisis, real estate experts react
Witnesses say a woman riding a bike in Northwest Gainesville was hit by an SUV
One dead following vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Gainesville
Dollar General Fires Employees
Dollar General Fires Manager After She Refused to Sell Unsafe Produce

Latest News

This year’s annual Cedar Key Coastal Cleanup looked and sounded different from usual.
Band serenades volunteers at post-Idalia annual Cedar Key cleanup
The six first responders were given “Lifesaving Awards” by the agency for their work.
Bradford County first responders recognized for saving a life
Bradford County first responders recognized for saving a life
The cast iron and steel art piece debuted during to 2022-23 Ocala Outdoor Sculpture Competition.
Ocala’s Cultural Art Division acquires new sculpture