Familiar face joins the Marion County Board of County Commissioners

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A familiar face is joining the Marion County Board of County Commissioners.

Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Matthew McClain of Ocala to a seat on the commission Saturday.

The seat has been vacant since Commissioner Jeff Gold left the position in June.

McClain is the son of former long-time County Commissioner Stan McClain who is now a state representative for southern Marion County.

McClain earned his bachelor’s degree in business from the College of Central Florida. He works as the chief legislative aide for state senator Dennis Baxley.

