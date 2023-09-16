‘It hurts my heart’: Mother of hit-and-run victim remembers his legacy

The mother says her son's last moments were during a good deed.
The mother says her son's last moments were during a good deed.
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Shaquita Thompson, the mother of a hit-and-run victim, is mourning the loss of her 26-year old son, James Thompson Jr.

Shaquita says her James was killed in a hit-and-run crash on August 26th, on Southwest 17th street at Pine Avenue in Ocala by a speeding vehicle.

That driver later intentionally struck Sgt. Ron Malone with OPD, who was sent to the hospital and is now recovering from his injuries.

The speeding driver died and James was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

“They named my son as pedestrian. I just everyone to know that my son wasn’t just carelessly crossing the road. My son was assisting a prior accident,” shared Shaquita.

She says her son was assisting a driver involved in a vehicle crash by taking pictures of the car damage. Moments later James was hit. Shaquita says he leaves behind 2 children and a son who is on the way.

“I know that they’re going to miss him and as grandma I can only fill in the gap so much, because I’m grandma I’m not dad, so that hurts my heart,” stated Shaquita.

She say although his life was cut short, she will find the strength to keep his legacy alive.

“It’s never going to be okay, but we’re having to live on and go about daily life is,” shared Shaquita. “I’m going to go on. I’m just going to go on very sadly without him.”

The family is working with FDOT to place a memorial marker where James gave his final act of service.

