Ocala’s Cultural Art Division acquires new sculpture

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A new sculpture is being added to Ocala’s permanent public art collection.

The Cultural Art Division recently acquired “The Make It Rain” sculpture by artist Ryan Lamfers.

The cast iron and steel art piece debuted during to 2022-23 Ocala Outdoor Sculpture Competition.

It is now on display at Tuscawilla Park on the corner of Northeast 3rd Street and Watula Avenue.

