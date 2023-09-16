Steinhatchee Marina at Deadmans bay re-opened with a live music fundraising event

STEINHATCHEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Multiple bands played live music for free to raise money for the city of Steinhatchee by using their tip money to help areas in the town that were impacted by Idalia.

On top of the four bands that played at the re-opening, there were also food trucks and a full bar available.

“I reached out to the marina and said my band and my guys still want to play, we’re going to play for free.” Shared master DJ, John Mash Jr., “Then we came up with the idea to go ahead and try to do just a big benefit concert just to bring back to the community of Steinhatchee.”

Attendees could also purchase tickets to a raffle such as a shirts a yeti cooler, and stickers.

The Steinhatchee Marina at Deadman’s bay didn’t suffer extensive damage, but the money raised will go to help residents.

“They need the help, they’re a great community,” shared resident Carol Wutzel,”very close knit but friendly and it’s not just for here, it’s for the whole town.”

The goal is to show resilience in this community and stay Steinhatchee strong.

“All this is is just about bringing money back into the community to help Steinhatchee build bigger and better than what it was before,” shared John.

The owners of the marina will be planning more events in the future, but for now their goal is to continue to repair and rebuild.

