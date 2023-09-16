TV20 drone footage shows recovery efforts after Idalia

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two weeks after Idalia made landfall in Florida, TV20 drone footage is showing the recovery efforts so far in North Central Florida.

This view from above shows parts of Cedar Key, Horseshoe Beach, and Yankeetown in the aftermath.

These coastal areas were hit the hardest by the storm, seeing damage that will still take weeks to clean up.

