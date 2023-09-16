TV20 Sports Overtime: Week Four
WEEK 4
Scores
Dixie County def. Wewahitchka, 28-0 (Friday noon)
Oak Hall def. Bronson, 57-6
Hawthorne def. South Sumter, 42-21
Carrollwood Day def. Trinity Catholic, 28-21
Newberry def. Calvary Christian, 24-21
Keystone Heights, def. Bell, 49-0
Fernandina Beach def. Interlachen, 42-0
Bishop McLaughlin def. St. Francis Catholic, 44-16
Chiefland def. Lafayette, 22-13
Suwannee def. Munroe, 40-6
Williston def. Dunnellon, 42-12
Buchholz def. Creekside, 49-20
North Marion def. Santa Fe, 31-17
Palatka def. Belleview, 35-8
Vanguard def. Leesburg, 42-29
Madison County def. Columbia, 22-8
Union County def. P.K. Yonge, 49-12
Bradford def. Eastside, 34-7
Forest def. Wildwood , 44-28
George Jenkins def. Lake Weir, 18-14
Branford def. Hilliard, 21-18
Fort White def. Hamilton County, 49-0
West Port def. South Lake, 34-27
Clay def. GHS, 35-14
