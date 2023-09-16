TV20 Sports Overtime: Week Four

By Jake Rongholt and Taylor Burr
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 12:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEEK 4

Scores

Dixie County def. Wewahitchka, 28-0 (Friday noon)

Oak Hall def. Bronson, 57-6

Hawthorne def. South Sumter, 42-21

Carrollwood Day def. Trinity Catholic, 28-21

Newberry def. Calvary Christian, 24-21

Keystone Heights, def. Bell, 49-0

Fernandina Beach def. Interlachen, 42-0

Bishop McLaughlin def. St. Francis Catholic, 44-16

Chiefland def. Lafayette, 22-13

Suwannee def. Munroe, 40-6

Williston def. Dunnellon, 42-12

Buchholz def. Creekside, 49-20

North Marion def. Santa Fe, 31-17

Palatka def. Belleview, 35-8

Vanguard def. Leesburg, 42-29

Madison County def. Columbia, 22-8

Union County def. P.K. Yonge, 49-12

Bradford def. Eastside, 34-7

Forest def. Wildwood , 44-28

George Jenkins def. Lake Weir, 18-14

Branford def. Hilliard, 21-18

Fort White def. Hamilton County, 49-0

West Port def. South Lake, 34-27

Clay def. GHS, 35-14

