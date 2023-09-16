Winemaker dies while trying to save colleague who fainted in wine vat

A winemaker died in Italy while trying to save a colleague who fainted in a wine vat.
A winemaker died in Italy while trying to save a colleague who fainted in a wine vat.(VIGILI DEL FUOCO via CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 9:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A winemaker reportedly died in northern Italy on Thursday while trying to save his colleague who had passed out in a wine vat.

It happened at a winery in the city of Treviso.

Authorities say the man’s co-worker had fainted from carbon monoxide fumes while doing maintenance work.

They were working in a processing tank that had just been emptied of wine when fumes from the fermentation process overwhelmed them.

Neither of them had breathing apparatuses or safety harnesses.

A local trade union official is pushing for more action to prevent workplace deaths.

The official cited a recent plea by Italian President Sergio Mattarella to beef up training following a series of workplace accidents.

Those situations included a man who died when cheese rounds fell on him earlier this summer.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm surge blankets Steinhatchee Marina
Idalia Live Blog: FEMA administrator headed to Florida, Biden says
Reports show home sales numbers in Marion County are up more than 16%.
Ocala ranked #1 city in Florida to have a housing crisis, real estate experts react
Ty Head, 22, accused of murder in Jacksonville
Ocala man kills himself after shooting two women in Jacksonville
Witnesses say a woman riding a bike in Northwest Gainesville was hit by an SUV
One dead following vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Gainesville
Dollar General Fires Employees
Dollar General Fires Manager After She Refused to Sell Unsafe Produce

Latest News

Special counsel Jack Smith speaks about an indictment of former President Donald Trump,...
Prosecutors seek narrow gag order on Trump in DC elections case after ‘inflammatory’ public comments
The mother says her son's last moments were during a good deed.
‘It hurts my heart’: Mother of hit-and-run victim remembers his legacy
Suspended Texas state Attorney General Ken Paxton, center, stands with his attorneys Tony...
Texas Senate begins deliberations at Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton’s impeachment trial
FILE - U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., a member of the House Freedom Caucus, speaks during a...
Rep. Lauren Boebert apologizes after getting kicked out of show and falsely denying she vaped