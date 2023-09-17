Alachua County officials are promoting Child Passenger Safety Awareness Week

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2023
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County officials are checking car seats for free.

Employees say it’s to help promote Child Passenger Safety Awareness Week.

Anyone looking to make sure their child’s car seat is safe and sound can head to the Gainesville Fire Rescue station on South Main Street on Wednesday, September 20th.

You’ll have to pre-register before you show up.

Click HERE to sign up.

