Alachua County officials are promoting Child Passenger Safety Awareness Week

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County officials are checking car seats for free.

Employees say it’s to help promote Child Passenger Safety Awareness Week.

Anyone looking to make sure their child’s car seat is safe and sound can head to the Gainesville Fire Rescue station on South Main Street on Wednesday, September 20th.

You’ll have to pre-register before you show up.

Click HERE to sign up.

TRENDING: Weekend long fundraiser event held by High Springs Brewing Company

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.