CCSO investigating shooting between landlord and tenant(wcjb)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 10:52 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County deputies are investigating a shooting over a property dispute.

Columbia County Sheriff’s Office officials say the shooting was between a landlord and tenant.

Authorities have not confirmed the names of the people involved.

The person shot was seriously hurt, but authorities believe they will live.

Deputies say there is no threat to the public during this investigation.

