Fans on both sides were arrested at the UF vs. Tennessee game

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - UF police arrested some overly rowdy fans at the Gators vs. Volunteers game last night.

A Tennessee volunteer tried to get some extra help from the stands to stop the Gators.

UF police officers arrested 27-year-old Dylan Duggan for trespassing on Steve Spurrier Florida Field.

They say the Tennessee native ran onto the field during the fourth quarter of the game.

The video shows Duggan getting dragged away from the field shortly before getting arrested.

But he was not the only person arrested at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium yesterday.

Out of the more than 90 thousand people who were in the stands, 46 folks were kicked out of the Gator game last night.

U-f police officers say most of those people were dismissed due to disorderly conduct or alcohol-related offenses.

A Gainesville resident was also arrested for trespassing into the stadium just before kick-off.

