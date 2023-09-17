The Gator football team upsets Tennessee 29-16 at The Swamp

The Vols haven’t won in Gainesville since 2003
The Gators beat the Vols in their first SEC matchup of the season.
By Taylor Burr
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 1:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gators beat the Vols in their first SEC matchup of the season. Second-year head coach Billy Napier and the team got a pivotal win, upsetting Tennessee 29-16 upset of the No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers.

The Gators were working on both sides of the ball. Sophomore Trevor Etienne’s rushed a career-high 172 yards. Meanwhile, the strong performance by the defense lead Florida to victory.

The Vols put points on the board first, quarterback Joe Milton to Ramel Keyton for the first touchdown of the game.

The Gators answered quickly, Etienne found a hole and ran into the endzone for a 62-yard touchdown.

Florida would then go onto score 26 unanswered points, heading into halftime with a 26-7 lead.

Montrell Johnson Jr. and Etienne had a combined total of 159 yards and three touchdowns in the first half. Florida cornerback Devin Moore’s interception led to Quarterback Graham Mertz sneaked into the endzone for a 1-yard touchdown.

In the second half, the Vols got some life back, Milton threw a 55-yard touchdown to wide receiver Bru McCoy. This put Tennessee back within two scores to make a potential late game comeback. However, they were shut down by the Gators defense.

Florida finished with 419 total and gave Napier his first big SEC win with the Gators.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm surge blankets Steinhatchee Marina
Idalia Live Blog: FEMA administrator headed to Florida, Biden says
Ty Head, 22, accused of murder in Jacksonville
Ocala man kills himself after shooting two women in Jacksonville
Reports show home sales numbers in Marion County are up more than 16%.
Ocala ranked #1 city in Florida to have a housing crisis, real estate experts react
Witnesses say a woman riding a bike in Northwest Gainesville was hit by an SUV
One dead following vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Gainesville
Dollar General Fires Employees
Dollar General Fires Manager After She Refused to Sell Unsafe Produce

Latest News

Game of the Week: Buchholz vs. Columbia
TV20 Sports Overtime: Week Four
TV20 Sports Overtime: Week Four
TV20′s Play of the Week: Branford’s Kyshawn Veasey with the 60 yd INT for TD
How to nominate a TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete of the Week in 2023-24
How to nominate a TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete of the Week in 2023-24