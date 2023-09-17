Inglis motorcycle community gathers school supplies for families in need

Managers of the Scooter Haven Country Club in Inglis held a “Stuff the Bus” school supply drive.
Managers of the Scooter Haven Country Club in Inglis held a "Stuff the Bus" school supply drive.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
INGLIS, Fla. (WCJB) - Members of one North Central Florida motorcycle community are doing what they can to support kids.

Managers of the Scooter Haven Country Club in Inglis held a “Stuff the Bus” school supply drive. People from around the community brought backpacks and other school supplies to donate to Inglis school kids.

Manager Mitch Gerardi said he is happy to have the opportunity to make a difference in his community.

“It builds my heart to do all of this,” Gerardi said. “It makes me happy to be part of this community that we’re in, and the owners of this place strive to do nothing but charity work for our community.

Organizers said they take the supplies they gathered to the Inglis school, but that many parents and students have started coming directly to Scooter Haven for help.

Gerardi said they are normally able to fill an entire school bus on their property all the way with supplies, but that various factors prevented them from reaching their goal this year.

“It’s been raining pretty bad on the weekends, and I guess the way the world is right now--the finances are not fantastic,” Gerardi said.

This is the least amount of school supplies they have ever received at one of these events, according to Gerardi. He added that they were unable to have the actual school bus at the event this year because it was blocked in by an RV.

Community members said they are still committed to supporting Inglis kids. Managers say they are now looking ahead to their Christmas drive and hope to make kids happy after Idalia.

