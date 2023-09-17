Man arrested after firing shots at his mother

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 10:48 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man is in custody after police say he shot at his mother.

GPD officers responded to NE 6th Ave just before 8 a.m. Saturday morning.

Officials say the mother and her adult son got into a heated argument and as the mother was backing out of the driveway her son fired multiple shots at her

The mother was not injured.

The son is in custody and was interviewed at GPD headquarters.

We are waiting to confirm the name and age of the suspect.

