Weekend long fundraiser event held by High Springs Brewing Company

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - The High Springs Brewing Company held a fundraiser and it costed 10 to 15 dollars to get in. All proceeds are going towards recovery efforts after Idalia hit North Central Florida.

In addition to the cover fee to get in, bands played for free and donations were welcomed to raise money. The purpose of raising this money is to help nature coast counties, such as Taylor County, that are still dealing with the aftermath of Idalia.

“I wanted to put an event together to help the folks that were impacted by the storm, in particular, Taylor County,” shared Chris Moebus, co-owner of the brewery. “We have a lot of folks that have family members that were impacted, so we heard they needed some help, they needed money, they needed donations. They need stuff that they can’t get right now.”

Owners of the High Springs Brewery worked with the Harley Davidson of Gainesville and Tallahassee to promote and get bands there to perform.

Residents from different areas attended the event.

“I got a lot of friends that got affected in the hurricane,” shared Lake County resident, Wes Crawford. “So I just wanted to participate in helping in relief, I felt like that’s the least I could do.”

Wes hopes his friends that got hit benefit from this money.

“I hope its going to the people.” shared Wes “A lot is going to the restaurants and businesses and stuff like that, but these residents are hurting bad.”

Along with money, attendees are being asked to donate essential items such as food, water, diapers and paper towels.

It was the last day of this two-day fundraiser and they plan on delivering the donations out to areas that are still rebuilding.

