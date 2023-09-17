Weekend long fundraiser event held by High Springs Brewing Company

The High Springs Brewing Company held a fundraiser and it costed 10 to 15 dollars to get in....
The High Springs Brewing Company held a fundraiser and it costed 10 to 15 dollars to get in. All proceeds are going towards recovery efforts after Idalia hit North Central Florida.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - The High Springs Brewing Company held a fundraiser and it costed 10 to 15 dollars to get in. All proceeds are going towards recovery efforts after Idalia hit North Central Florida.

In addition to the cover fee to get in, bands played for free and donations were welcomed to raise money. The purpose of raising this money is to help nature coast counties, such as Taylor County, that are still dealing with the aftermath of Idalia.

“I wanted to put an event together to help the folks that were impacted by the storm, in particular, Taylor County,” shared Chris Moebus, co-owner of the brewery. “We have a lot of folks that have family members that were impacted, so we heard they needed some help, they needed money, they needed donations. They need stuff that they can’t get right now.”

Owners of the High Springs Brewery worked with the Harley Davidson of Gainesville and Tallahassee to promote and get bands there to perform.

Residents from different areas attended the event.

“I got a lot of friends that got affected in the hurricane,” shared Lake County resident, Wes Crawford. “So I just wanted to participate in helping in relief, I felt like that’s the least I could do.”

Wes hopes his friends that got hit benefit from this money.

“I hope its going to the people.” shared Wes “A lot is going to the restaurants and businesses and stuff like that, but these residents are hurting bad.”

Along with money, attendees are being asked to donate essential items such as food, water, diapers and paper towels.

It was the last day of this two-day fundraiser and they plan on delivering the donations out to areas that are still rebuilding.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm surge blankets Steinhatchee Marina
Idalia Live Blog: FEMA administrator headed to Florida, Biden says
Ty Head, 22, accused of murder in Jacksonville
Ocala man kills himself after shooting two women in Jacksonville
Reports show home sales numbers in Marion County are up more than 16%.
Ocala ranked #1 city in Florida to have a housing crisis, real estate experts react
Witnesses say a woman riding a bike in Northwest Gainesville was hit by an SUV
One dead following vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Gainesville
Dollar General Fires Employees
Dollar General Fires Manager After She Refused to Sell Unsafe Produce

Latest News

Managers of the Scooter Haven Country Club in Inglis held a “Stuff the Bus” school supply drive.
Inglis motorcycle community gathers school supplies for families in need
Managers of the Scooter Haven Country Club in Inglis held a “Stuff the Bus” school supply drive.
Inglis motorcycle community gathers school supplies for families in need
The Gators beat the Vols in their first SEC matchup of the season.
The Gator football team upsets Tennessee 29-16 at The Swamp
The Gators beat the Vols in their first SEC matchup of the season.
The Gator football team upsets Tennessee 29-16 at The Swamp