8th grader suspected in bomb threat at Buchholz High, Kanapaha Middle schools

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies have taken an eighth-grade student into custody due to her suspected connection to bomb threats which caused Buchholz High and Kanapaha Middle schools to be locked down.

The “all clear” has been given for two schools that were locked down due to bomb threats on Monday morning. Sweeps of both campuses turned up nothing suspicious.

The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office Juvenile Relations Bureau was notified of a bomb threat by an email from an administrator at Buchholz High School Monday at around 6:30 a.m. Deputies and Bomb squad were notified and the school was immediately locked down.

While investigating the incident, ACSO deputies learned about a second threat that was received at Kanapaha Middle School. The school was immediately locked down.

“It’s very serious. Not only for us in law enforcement, but for the school administrators, they’ve lost a day now that’s going to have to be made up, for the students, who have been put out and not knowing what’s going on so it’s a huge disruption for the whole community.”

No students arriving at either school were allowed to enter, but students who had already arrived at Buchholz waited in the football field while the Kanapaha Middle students were moved to Kimball Wiles Elementary until the schools were cleared.

Explosive detection dogs and bomb squad technicians were used to search the interior of each school to ensure the safety of students and faculty.

BHS students on campus could be checked out by their parents. The school was redirecting check-out traffic to enter and leave from the south gate of the main student parking lot. Parents had to show ID to check out a student. Buses were scheduled to come and pick up riders so they could be released as well.

